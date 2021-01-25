Parineeti Chopra Dons Brother's Jacket, 'happy' As She Isn't 'returning' It

The Girl on the Train star Parineeti Chopra recently borrowed her brother's jacket and seemed to be delighted by not having to return it. The actor recently returned from her hometown in Ambala, Haryana, to Mumbai and frequently updates her 31 million followers on Instagram. After spending time with her family and sugarcane experiences in Ambala, Chopra shared an adorable picture of her wearing her brother Shahaj's jacket with a delightful face. She captioned it as, "Borrowed brother’s jacket. So happy I don’t have to return it."

Parineeti Chopra's family

From sharing childhood photos to sharing travel diaries together Parineeti Chopra keeps her fans updated. About a month ago, the actor uploaded their childhood photo together and looks cute as a button in a red and white outfit. She can be seen holding baby Shivang in her arms and Sahaj can be seen sitting next to them.

She captioned it as, "Meet my babies. AKA brothers. Aaaaah" and adding the hashtag- '#Lovestruck'. It is not just her but Parineeti Chopra's brothers Shahaj and Shivang also showed their fondness for their sister by sharing their meetings every once in a while and writing long captions on her birthday admiring her as a wonderful human being and loving elder sister. Here is their childhood image together:

Upcoming Parineeti Chopra's films and works

On January 13, 2021, Parineeti Chopra announced her upcoming Netflix film on Instagram. Chopra will be seen next in The Girl On The Train which will make it to the streaming platform next month on February 26, 2021. The film is the adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller, The Girl on The Train.

Chopra will be seen playing an alcoholic divorcee named Meera who gets involved in a missing person’s investigation. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and the movie will also star Kriti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari in other pivotal roles. Her upcoming projects include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor. She will even be seen playing the lead role in the film Saina, which is a biopic on the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Other popular Parineeti Chopra's films are- Kesari, Namaste England, Meri Pyari Bindu, Ishqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, and many more.

