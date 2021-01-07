Watch: Parineeti Chopra Plucks Fresh Lemons From Her Home Farm In Ambala

After learning how to eat sugarcane the right way along with her dad, Parineeti Chopra now embarks on a journey to pluck fresh lemons from her home farm in Ambala, Haryana. In her latest video posted on Instagram, she is seen wandering in her beautiful farm as two individuals, assumed to be her family members, are giving her instructions to catch a "big one". She is then waving 'hello' at the camera for her fans and then continues plucking two fresh lemons from a low hanging lemon tree branch. She captioned the Instagram video, "Nimbu pani requirementsðŸ‹ðŸ‹ #FarmLife." Take a look at her video here:

Pari Enjoys Farm Life at her hometown:

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming films and updates

Parineeti Chopra has been well active on social media, especially on Instagram and Twitter, and has been announcing the progress of several of her upcoming films including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, where she released the film's announcement video on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. She will be seen portraying Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal in her upcoming biopic, directed by Amole Gupte.

Her next slate of upcoming films also includes 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starring in the titular role in the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train', the Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt, which was an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins. Recently, she revealed on Instagram that she had completed 9 years in the film industry when Yash Raj films launched her career in 2011 with the Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma starrer, "Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl". Take a look at her throwback post here:

Saina Nehwal praises Parineeti's looks of the former's upcoming biopic.

Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal had recently praised Parineeti Chopra in a post on the former's upcoming biopic. She praised Parineeti for being her exact "lookalike" in a Twitter post where she also uploaded a picture of Pari's look as Saina Nehwal. Take a look at her post here:

