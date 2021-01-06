Parineeti Chopra's EPIC FAIL In Eating Sugarcane 'the Right Way'; Watch

Parineeti Chopra has shared a video on Instagram where she is seen with her dad Pawan Chopra and learns how to eat sugarcane the right way. In the video, she is seen struggling to bite off the sugarcane stalk, as her dad who affectionately calls her "Tisha", is also seen eating sugarcane and scolding her for eating it improperly.

Parineeti Chopra's epic fail moment eating Sugarcane captured!

On Parineeti Chopra's Instagram, the actor has uploaded an Instagram video where she is seen struggling to eat sugarcane stalk alongside her dad, Pawan Chopra, who is teaching her hacks around eating sugarcane. The duo is seen eating sugarcane together as another person is recording the video. Towards the end, Pari was surprised when she becomes aware that her epic fail moment is captured on video. She captioned the video post, "Epic fail: eating sugarcane the right way. Keep getting scolded “NOT LIKE THIS TISHA!” Always nervous learning something from papa. He’s a pro at everything. #FarmLife"

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming films

Parineeti Chopra is set to portray Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal in the latter's upcoming biopic, which will be directed by Amole Gupte. She will also be seen alongside Ishaqzaade star Arjun Kapoor in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Both films were slated to release in 2019 but the release was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will also be seen taking on the titular role of the Hindi remake of 'The Girl on The Train', a 2016 Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead role and adapted from the book of the same name by Paula Hawkins. Parineeti is also set to play a pivotal role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

