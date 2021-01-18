Parineeti Chopra Shares New Poster And Release Date Of Her Movie 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra is all set for her next release The Girl On the Train. She recently took to her Instagram to share a new poster for the movie and along with it, she shared the release date for the same. In the picture, she appears to be drunk with heavy kohl on her eyes. She appears to be staring at someone with a disappointed and a sad look on her face. The caption reads, "• THE GIRL IN PAIN • 26th Feb on Netflix #TheGirlOnTheTrain". Check out the post.

The Girl on the Train new poster

The comment section is filled with her fans appreciating her looks. Some users commented, "Waiting", whereas others wished her luck. Her fans also left heart eye emojis under the post.

The Girl on the Train Plot

The Girl on the Train cast consists of Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary. The movie is based on the book with a similar name, written by Paula Hawkins. The Hollywood version of the movie featured Emily Blunt and directed by Tate Taylor. It was released in 2016. The plot of the story revolves around Meera Chopra who commutes from the train every day. In one of her journey, she witnesses something unusual and tries to uncover the story by herself. The film is set in the UK.

Earlier, Parineeti also shared the trailer of the movie on her social media. Apart from the trailer, she also shared the poster of the movie where she was seen lying on the table and a shadow of the train was moving across her face. The movie will release on OTT platform, Netflix on February 26. Check out the trailer of the movie here.

Parineeti Chopra's movies

Parineeti Chopra recently completed 9 years in Bollywood and apart from this movie, she has various projects in her bag. She will be seen playing the role of Saina Nehwal in the badminton player's upcoming biopic. The movie will be directed by Amole Gupta. On the other hand, she will be paired alongside Arjun Kapoor in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She is also set to play a pivotal role in Animals starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

