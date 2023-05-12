Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Preparations Begin At Kapurthala House

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are rumored to get engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. According to reports, the venue of the engagement ceremony will be Kapurthala House near Connaught Place. Located in the heart of New Delhi, the house is the former residence of the Maharaja of Kapurthala. Currently, the building is used as a residence for the Punjab Chief Ministers whenever they are in the national capital region.

Now, decorations at the said location seem to be taking place in a new viral video. People were seen moving around the decoration equipment. See the video here.

The couple was spotted landing in Delhi on May 9 ahead of the engagement. Parineeti looked pretty in a traditional red ensemble, while Raghav wore a black shirt with white trousers. Parineeti's younger brother Shivang Chopra also accompanied them. They were greeted by paparazzi stationed outside the Delhi airport. One of the photographers asked them, "Shaadi me bulane wale ho?" (Will you invite us to your wedding). Parineeti and Raghav did not respond to the question but simply blushed.

More about Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's relationship

The rumours around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship started earlier in March, after they were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Their relationship status got a confirmation of sorts when Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter handle to publicly congratulate the pair on their alleged 'union'. As per the reports, Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for a long time now and are now all set to tie the knot.

Raghav Chadha is associated with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. Raghav is an MP in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. He is one of the youngest members of Parliament. Raghav, 34, was previously an MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi.