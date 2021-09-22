Parineeti Chopra Enjoys Short Vacation With Family, Shares 'fam Jam' Pic From Maldives

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is a lot closer to her family. Whether it is spending time with her cousin Priyanka Chopra or getting into a comment battle with her baby brother Shivang, the Ishaqzaade actor often mentions her love for her family. The actor recently jetted off to the Maldives with her parents and brother Shivang Chopra. She shared a family photo but mentioned someone she was missing.

Parineeti Chopra recently shared a family photo after landing in the Maldives. In the photo, the actor posed with her parents and brother Shivang. Parineeti, who was in her vacation mood, donned a white top and a pair of denim shorts. She accessorised her outfit with a white handbag and a pair of black goggles. In the caption, the actor mentioned she was missing her brother, Sahaj Chopra. She wrote, "Fam jam, took out our cam! 🤪📸 Missing youuuu stoopidd boiii @thisissahajchopra 💕." Sahaj Chopra reacted to the post with a series of hearts.

Some more photos of Parineeti with her family

Parineeti Chopra often shares family photos via social media. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the actor went down her memory lane and shared two childhood photos with her two brothers. In the photos, baby Parineeti Chopra was seen performing rituals of the festival. In the caption, the actor wrote, "My rakhi post as late as their rakhi gifts. Where dem at?!⏳🎁 @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99."

On Sahaj Chopra's birthday, Parineeti penned a heartfelt note for her brother. The actor shared how she and Sahaj often take sunbaths together and talk about life. The photos she posted saw her and Sahaj Chopra sitting in a garden under the sun. She wrote, "Even when we are 80 years old, I think you and I will be like this - like 2 happy grannies, bathing in the sun and chatting away, talking about our dreams and the plans we have for our lives .. this is us .. you are my little baby, but also my elder mentor ..." "Happpy bdayyyy stoooopid boiiiiiiii ... luff yewwww ok?? 💕💕," she added.

Parineeti Chopra starred in three films this year till now: Saina, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl On The Train. The actor is set to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Animal. The film will also see veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra