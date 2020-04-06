Parineeti Chopra Wishes To Celebrate Diwali The Same Way As '9PM9Minutes'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens of India on April 3, 2020, and urged them to light diyas and candles on April 5, 2020, to showcase that India stands together to fight this pandemic. Supporting PM Narendra Modi's initiative of lighting a diya #9PM9Minutes, many Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and many others lit candles and diyas to show the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus. Recently, actor Parineeti Chopra expressed her wish of celebrating the festival of lights Diwali the same way as the nation celebrated the unity of India amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Parineeti Chopra posted an Instagram story where she expressed that she wanted the festival of Diwali the same way as the nation celebrated the #9Pm9Minutes. Revealing why she wanted this to happen, the actor wrote, “no sound, only lights”. Parineeti Chopra also shared pictures of her holding a candle so as to support the campaign #9PM9Minutes. The actor also shared a video to give a view of the city during the time of the 9PM9Minutes initiative.

The celebrity fraternity showed their full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's #9PM9Minutes initiative. The actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and many others shared glimpses of how they fulfilled their part of being a citizen of India by lighting candles during this time. They also urged their fans not to burn crackers and practice social distancing. They have been making sure to spread awareness through their social media among their fans to stay home and not get exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Let us pray to lord Krishna, the son of Vasudeva, to give us strength to destroy the enemy of humanity. Stay strong, stay postive. We will overcome this together! #9baje9minute #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/w4bqMOobEq — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 5, 2020

