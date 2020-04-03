Parineeti Chopra Calls Some People 'ungrateful' Who Think They Have Been Forcibly Jailed

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram recently to deliver a strong message regarding the Coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed in the country. The actor shared two messages on her Instagram story addressing certain important issues. Parineeti voiced her opinion and urged people sternly to follow the rules of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone To Kriti Sanon:Here's How Bollywood Actresses Spend Weekend Amid Lockdown

Parineeti Chopra calls some people 'ungrateful', shares messages on Insta stories

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Almost Took Away Lead Role From Deepika Padukone & Other 'Piku' Facts

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to call out some people who were reportedly misbehaving during this COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Parineeti mentioned this misbehaviour in the post and also said that she fails to understand as to why people are acting as if they have been jailed. Parineeti Chopra cleared out that people need to understand that this lockdown has been imposed for their own good and in order to save lives.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Pictures That Show The 'Jabariya Jodi' Star's Love For Fitness

The Daawat-e-Ishq actor further added that she is in no way talking about the poor migrant labourers. She added that she is aware that they are genuinely suffering. However, Parineeti Chopra did call the people who are creating unnecessary havoc as ungrateful people. In the corner of the post, the actor also added some wise words by her mother which simply said ‘Be Grateful’.

Also Read | Crowded In Camps, Rohingya Refugees Vulnerable To Coronavirus Spread

The Shuddh Desi Romance actor continued the post saying that world leaders, doctors, policemen are all working tirelessly to combat the spread of the novel virus. She later added that everyone on Earth right now is trying to find a solution to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has entered our world. In conclusion, Parineeti added that people have no other option but to cooperate and to wait until the issue of COVID-19 finally and fully resolves.

Also Read | Congress Attacks In First Response To PM Modi's '9 Minutes - 9 PM Coronavirus Appeal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.