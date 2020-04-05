Good News: Five Stories For 'wholesome Content' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As the coronavirus continues to tighten its grip worldwide and news mostly consists of the increasing cases and casualties in over 200 countries which have been impacted, Google trends revealed that “good news” searches are at an all-time high since 2004. Since the beginning of 2020, from predictions of World War III, natural disasters and now a pandemic which has infected more than a million people in the world. The statistics show that since January 2020, the search rate for “good news” started exponentially rising and is currently at its peak. Therefore, in the wake of what internet users are calling "dark times", here are five stories with “wholesome content”.

Dog who loves playing in water

A video of a dog who is obsessed with playing with water has been making several rounds on the internet. A TikTok user with username meganwall18 posted a video of her dog, Chester who had started playing with water since he was a small puppy. The short clip even shows the entire journey of how initially as a puppy, the animal used to play with the water in his bowl to how now he enjoys his pool time splashing in the water. Contrary to most dogs, this golden labrador can be seen blissfully enjoying taking several baths in a day. The internet user posted this video with the caption “good puppy content” and it has garnered at least six million views.

Read - 'Wholesome': Dog Who Loves Playing In Water Becomes Internet Sensation

Horse imitates woman who sticks out tongue

A short video of a horse imitating the woman beside her who sticks out her tongue has been making several rounds on the internet. Not only are internet users comparing the animal to the one in the film, Simple Jack and called him that, others even said that “the resemblance is uncanny”. In the 10-second-video, the woman can be seen walking closer to the horse and then sticking her tongue out, the animal does the same action. The video has been shared on various social media platforms and has even received nearly a thousand upvotes on Reddit, where it was first posted.

Read - Horse Imitates Woman Who Sticks Her Tongue Out In 'cute Video'; Watch

Greater bird of paradise dancing on tree-top

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for sharing visuals of wildlife, recently posted a video of the greater bird of Paradise on his official Twitter handle. In the video, the birds, native to Indonesia and New Guinea, can be seen dancing on a tree-top with their younger ones. The video has garnered more than 1,100 views and has received over 166 likes since it was shared on April 4.

Dance of beautiful greater bird of Paradise👍🏻

Printed on the currency of Indonesia, are seen only in New Guinea & Indonesia. Introduction at Little Tobago island of West Indies failed. pic.twitter.com/hZm8jTHS6F — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 4, 2020

Read - Video Of 'beautiful' Greater Bird Of Paradise Dancing On Tree-top Goes Viral; Watch

Owner ties dozens of balloons to dog

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, millions of people are stuck at home with only their pets for company. In a recently uploaded Twitter video, a little dog was made to wear dozens of balloons by its owner and the owner captioned the video as ''I know Dogs can’t wait for people to go back to work'' meaning that while dogs loved that their owners were home, they were also getting frustrated. In the video, multiple balloons are strapped to the dog through a type of vest that it appears to be wearing and the second the person lets go of her hand the dog starts floating until the balloons hit the ceiling. Take a look at the video below.

I know Dogs can’t wait for people to go back to work pic.twitter.com/ggLX6H6e75 — Lance 🇱🇨 (@Kinglrg_) April 2, 2020

Read - Owner Ties Dozens Of Balloons To Dog To Make It Fly, Netizens In Splits

Irish citizens throw bingo party amid lockdown

As coronavirus has led to lockdowns in the majority of the countries around the world and people are finding ways to entertain themselves, residents in Ireland came up with the most creative idea, a Bingo party. A video which is doing rounds on the internet shows the Irish residents playing loud music with food and beverages, but also staying at least two meters apart from one another. The ‘party-goers’ are also seen confined to their front gardens or balconies to prevent any measures being broken.

People playing bingo from their balconies in Ringsend, Dublin, Ireland during quarantine.😂💚



pic.twitter.com/COZAAd0lkX — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) March 28, 2020

Read - Irish Citizens Throw Bingo Party Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.