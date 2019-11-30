Parineeti Chopra's Brand New Stills From 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra the Meri Pyaari Bindu actor made her debut in the Bollywood industry with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She received critical praise for her performance as a Punjabi girl. Her next movie, Ishaqzaade, in 2012, became a super hit in which she played the role of a Muslim girl from a conservative political family. Apart from acting, the actor is well known for being a good dancer and in the year 2017 made her debut in singing. Recently, new still from #TheGirlOnTheTrain has surfaced on the internet and fans and netizens went bersek. The actress looks 'bruised and broken' in all the new stills. Take a look below-

The Girl On The Train release date

Recently, what has taken the internet by storm is that the release date of the film has been announced. the movie is all set to hit the cinemas on May 8, 2020. Fans are evidently excited and cannot wait for the release of the film. They have shared their happiness on Twitter talking about the film and their excitement for the release. Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh has also posted about the film and release date on his Twitter handle. Check out his tweet below.

Release date finalized... The #Hindi adaptation of #TheGirlOnTheTrain - not titled yet - to release on 8 May 2020... Stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary... Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta... Produced by Reliance Entertainment... Glimpses: pic.twitter.com/pxHzYfz21N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2019

Parineeti Chopra will be soon seen in the upcoming black-comedy film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. It will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee and written by Urmi Juvekar. The film will be produced under the banner of Yash Raj films by Aditya Chopra. It also features Arjun Kapoor in the lead role opposite Parineeti. The film will mark the third collaboration between Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after their first two films, Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade (2012) and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namastey England (2018). Their on-screen chemistry is often praised and liked by their fans.

