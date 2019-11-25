Parineeti Chopra Shines In Falguni & Shane Peacock Outfit

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the comedy film Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Prashant Singh and was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Parineeti has been continuously surprising her fans with her posts on Instagram. Her fans were taken aback when she posted pictures from the sets of sports-biopic film Saina that is based on the life of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. She received a lot of appreciation for her look and dedication. The film has already generated a strong buzz on the internet.

Parineeti Chopra's Falguni and Shane Peacock dress

The actor recently posted a picture in a stunning black dress, designed by Falguni & Shane Peacock. Parineeti was shining from head to toe, giving some serious fashion goals. The black outfit has gained a lot of attention from her fans who couldn't help but shower love through comments. The round neck outfit with her open hair was making her no less than a queen. The outfit had feathers attached at the sleeves that were making her look a class apart in the outfit. She also wore some accessories such as earrings and rings that were just going hand-in-hand with her outfit. She totally justified that black never goes out style and keeps you ahead when it comes to rule the street. Parineeti recently also dubbed for the animated movie Frozen 2 that is produced by the Walt Disney Animation Studios. It is the 58th animated film that is produced by the studio.

Parineeti Chopra will be soon seen in the upcoming black-comedy film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. It will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee and written by Urmi Juvekar. The film will be produced under the banner of Yash Raj films by Aditya Chopra. It also features Arjun Kapoor in the lead role opposite Parineeti. The film will mark the third collaboration between Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after their first two films, Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade (2012) and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namastey England (2018). Their on-screen chemistry is often praised and liked by their fans.

