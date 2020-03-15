Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Other Celebs Who Aced The Pleated Skirt Look; See

Skirts definitely provide a chic and feminine look and can be carried off with ease by anyone. Pleated skirts have currently gathered a lot of attention with famous actors and celebs sporting this look. Check out all the ways one can ace their chic looks.

ALSO READ| Shraddha Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Rock The Conventional Yet Modern Lehenga Like No Other

Shraddha Kapoor in a pleated skirt look

Shraddha Kapoor's pleated skirt look was definitely the talk of the town as the Saaho star doesn't wear skirts that often for her public appearances. But she nailed this look wearing a yellow breezy pleated skirt along with a white structured blazer jacket. She styled this look by donning a tucked-in tank top underneath her white jacket. For accessories, she chose to wear layered neckpieces and her middle-parted mane just added up to her chic and feminine look.

ALSO READ| Baaghi 3’s 'Dus Bahane 2.0' Starring Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor Invites A Meme-fest

Parineeti Chopra acing the pleated skirt look

She aced her pleated black leather skirt by wearing a sultry lace detailed spaghetti top. The black skirt perfectly complemented her contrasting choice of top in this Instagram post.

Paruinenti Chopra can be seen rocking this nude colour pleated skirt that she paired up with a shimmery tucked in top. She posed along with Badshah and DJ Snake for this Instagram post.

ALSO READ| Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Janhvi Kapoor's 'desi' Looks For Every Occasion

Karisma Kapoor photos with pleated skirt

Karisma's black leather pleated skirt is simply a fashion goal. she wore this chic and cosy outfit during an event in Ajmer and Jaipur. The event was during Christmas and her black and red full-sleeved t-shirt completely matches the Christmasy vibe.

ALSO READ| Parineeti Chopra Talks About The 'worst Phase Of Her Life', Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.