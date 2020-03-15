From 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' To 'Jabariya Jodi'; Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Career Graph

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Apart from being a noted actor, she is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. Read ahead to know everything about Parineeti Chopra’s career graph-

Parineeti Chopra’s career graph

While working on the promotions for Band Baaja Baaraat, Parineeti Chopra realised that she wanted to become an actor and decided to resign from her executive position with Yash Raj Films to attend acting school. Film director, Maneesh Sharma suggested signing Parineeti Chopra for a film to producer Aditya Chopra, who is also the chairman of Yash Raj Films.

When Parineeti Chopra told Maneesh Sharma that she was leaving her job to attend acting school, he advised her to meet the company's casting director, who asked her to do a "dummy audition for fun". During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, the actor said that she remembered "fooling around with a camera" and delivering lines by the character "Geet" from her favourite film, Jab We Met, and never expected producer Aditya Chopra to see the tape.

However, when the producer saw the tape he was very impressed with her acting and reportedly described her acting as "phenomenal" in the screen test. Parineeti Chopra was signed to do a three-film deal with the YRF films.

In 2011, she made her screen debut in the romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, in a supporting role with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The film earned her several awards, including the Filmfare Award, the Screen Award, the Producers Guild Film Award and the IIFA Award for Best Debut.

The Golmaal Again actor also received nominations in the supporting actress category for Filmfare and even won the Producers Guild and IIFA Awards in the same category. Parineeti Chopra made her debut in a lead role with Yash Chopra’s Ishaqzaade (2012), alongside debutant Arjun Kapoor.

Parineeti Chopra saw a great start by giving back to back blockbusters like Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Daawat-e-Ishq (2014), Kill Dil (2014), and more, under big production banners. Soon after, she witnessed a phase where the actor had no work. The actor stayed off the big screen for a couple of years.

After a three-year sabbatical from full-time acting, she returned to screen in 2017 with Yash Raj Films' romantic drama Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmann Khurana. In 2018, she appeared in romantic comedy film Namaste England, alongside Arjun Kapoor. In 2019, Chopra's first appearance was in a brief role in the war film Kesari opposite Akshay Kumar. Jabariya Jodi, a romantic action comedy, was a 2019 release too, where Parineeti was cast alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2020). The movie’s cast includes Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is said to be releasing in mid-2020.

