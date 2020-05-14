Parineeti Chopra Starrers With Amazing Soundtracks | See The List Here

Parineeti Chopra is counted amongst the most versatile actors in Bollywood who has featured in a series of blockbuster movies. She has essayed distinct roles in her films, be it that of the girl next door in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, a fierce college student in Ishaqzaade, or a genius young scientist in Hasee Toh Phasee. Her upcoming films include The Girl on the Train, Saina, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

But one thing which is common in all Parineeti Chopra's movies is the presence of some smashing tracks. Music of any movie if very important, if the music of a film hits the right chord with the audience, then half battle is already won. So let's take a look at the list of Parineeti Chopra's movies which were blessed with amazing soundtracks. Also, check out some notable fan reactions about these tracks

Parineeti Chopra's films which had amazing soundtracks

Ishaqzaade

Parineeti Chopra's first film as a lead was Ishaqzaade. The actor got a Special Jury National Award for her stellar performance as Zoya in Ishaqzaade. The story was a romantic drama, which revolved around honour killing. The Music of Ishaqzaade was composed by Amit Trivedi and Ranjit Barot. Songs like Pareeshan, Jhallah Wallah were chartbuster hits.

@shivanginiluvpc yeah i did..i love the title song #Ishqazaade , #JhallahWallah and #Pareeshan ..the tracks of d movie r just owsm :) :) — Anam Malik (@Alishapriyanka) May 27, 2012

Hasee Toh Phasee

In Hasee Toh Phasee Parineeti Chopra shared screen space with SOTY star Sidharth Malhotra. Hasee Toh Phasee was produced by Dharma Productions, and it was light-hearted romantic-comedy. The entire music album of Hasee Toh Phasee was a smash hit. However, songs like Zehnaseeb and Ishq Bulavaa topped radio charts over weeks.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Even Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's Meri Pyari Bindu could not manage to live up to its hype. The songs of this Parineeti Chopra starrer were the perfect love Ballard of the year. Tracks like Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, Hareeya, and Afeemi went viral in no time. Also, Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin is Parineeti Chopra's debut song as a singer.

Soo much obsessed with the song #mana ke hum yaar nahi # ️️

Listening it on repeat😍😍😍@ParineetiChopra @MeriPyaariBindu ️ — mashum agarwal (@AgarwalMashum) March 31, 2017

