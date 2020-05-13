Bhumi Pednekar Vs Parineeti Chopra: Who Puled Off The Bridal Look Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Parineeti Chopra are two stellar performers who have time and again impressed both critics and masses with their brilliant acting skills. Even though there are a lot of similarities between the leading ladies, the fact that they both were working with Yash Raj Films in different departments before becoming actors is a must-know. Bhumi Pednekar is known for her stupendous performance in films.

Read: Bhumi Pednekar's 5 Top-rated Films According To IMDb, Take A Look

Counted amongst the most bankable female actors of the current times, Bhumi Pednekar sure knows the art of charming her fans. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, is widely adored for her diverse movie choices and endearing personality. Both Bhumi and Pari have done quite a few bridal shoots or walked the ramp in bridal attires. But one instance is such where both these Bollywood diva wore somewhat similar bridal attires. So take a look and decide that who pulled off the bridal look better out of the two.

Bhumi Pednekar Vs Parineeti Chopra: Who slayed the Bridal Look better?

Bhumi Pednekar

In August 2019, Bhumi Pednekar walked the ramp as the showstopper for Diacolor Savera Charity Ball. The Savera Foundation works for the upliftment of Dalits in rural areas. Bhumi Pednekar collaborated with this noble social cause and she looked simply breathtaking in the heavily embroidered beige lehenga.

Read: Bhumi Pednekar Sure Knows The Art Of Posing For The Camera & These Photos Are Proof

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor not only walked the ramp with a lot of confidence but made sure that she keeps her best fashion foot forward for the charity event. Bhumi Pednekar accessorised her bridal look with exquisite Dia logues jewellery. She wore a beautiful pair of gold earrings with matching neckpiece. Bhumi kept her hair open with subtle waves. For makeup, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a glowy look, with pink lipstick, highlighted cheekbones and lots of mascara.

Read: Parineeti Chopra's Top 5 Movies On Amazon Prime Video To Watch During Lockdown

Parineeti Chopra

For the cover shoot of fashion magazine Khush, Parineeti Chopra wore an absolutely flattering beige lehenga with mirror work. This Khush cover page featured the modern Indian bride. Pari kept her bridal look focused on just one shade, with lot of mirror work on the blouse. She wore an Abhinav Mishra outfit.

Parineeti accessorized her overall look with a traditional golden nathani and pearl bracelet. For makeup, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor opted for neutral makeup with nude lipstick and kohl eyes. Her hairdo is soft beachy waves with a middle parting. PC truly nailed the bridal look for the cover page. Both Bhumi and Parineeti's bridal looks were distinct and ethereal with no comparison whatsoever, and truly both these Bollywood divas aced their bridal looks.

Read:Parineeti Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Jabariya Jodi's' Jukebox Is A Must-listen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.