Parineeti Chopra Pens Wishes For Emily Blunt, Says 'You Gave Me Inspiration'

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen stepping into the shoes of Hollywood actress Emily Blunt in the upcoming film The Girl on the Train, took to Twitter and penned birthday wishes for the International star. She shared pictures while drawing comparisons between her character Meera Chopra and Rachel Watson as played by Emily Blunt in the Hollywood adaptation of Paul Hawkin’s famous novel of the same name.

Parineeti Chopra wishes Emily Blunt on birthday

In the post, Parineeti wished the actress and credited her for shelling major inspiration that gave her the motivation to try her hands into a different role that she has never portrayed on the big screen. She captioned the post and wrote, “Happy bday #EmilyBlunt! You gave me the inspiration (and many sleepless nights) to do something I never had the guts to do before. Thank you for being the voice in my head when I was shooting. I hope I have done even 10 per cent of what you did in #TheGirlOnTheTrain. Big shoes to fill.”

Happy bday #EmilyBlunt! You gave me the inspiration (and many sleepless nights) to do something I never had the guts to do before. Thank you for being the voice in my head when I was shooting. I hope I have done even 10% of what you did in #TheGirlOnTheTrain. Big shoes to fill 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JqUKmjRXwu — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 23, 2021

Earlier, director Ribhu Dasgupta in his conversation with Mid-Day explained that casting Parineei as the protagonist in the film proved to be a curveball. Ribhu shares that he believes that roping her on board was an incentive for him. The views of the director came after the filmmaker received comments about the actress being considered cast out of type in the film. The Girl on the Train is a remake of a Hollywood film and is based on a book with the same name by a British author. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and the principal photography took place in London. The film is made under the banner of Reliance Entertainment and distributed by Netflix. Apart from the Ladies Vs Ricky Behl, the film will also star Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari in key roles.

