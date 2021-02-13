'The Girl On The Train': Parineeti Chopra Talks About Her New Song 'Matlabi Yariyan'

Parineeti Chopra will lend her voice for a song in her upcoming film The Girl on the Train and she hopes that 'third time's lucky' for her and the song Matlabi Yariyan - Unplugged is accepted by the audience. The song has been composed by Vipin Patwa and Kumaar has written the lyrics.

"I love singing and sing at whatever opportunity I get. Today, as an actress, I am just privileged that I can sing, I have the opportunity and I get a chance to sing behind a mike and have the world to hear it. So, when I had heard this song back in London one and half years ago when we were shooting it, is when Ribhu and I had discussed that we would do a version in my voice," explained Chopra to ANI on how she thought of singing the song.

"I am so glad that I got to do it and people have given so much love to Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu) as well as my song from Kesari - Teri Mitti. So, I hope third time's lucky for me as well, and this song is accepted," she further told ANI.

The Girl On The Train plot

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti can be seen traveling across various parts of London on the train in the trailer. She will be portraying the role of Meera Kapoor, a divorcee who fixates on the life of a perfect couple from afar during her train journey. The movie synopsis reveals that Meera gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds the truth about her own life.

The Girl On The Train cast

Parineeti will be seen playing the role of Meera, an alcoholic and divorcee who is involved in the missing woman investigation. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of the missing woman and Avinash Tiwary who was last seen in Netflix's original film Bulbul will be playing the role of Meera's ex-husband in the thriller. The flick also stars Pink actor Kriti Kulhari who will be seen playing the role of a detective in the missing woman case. The original Hollywood movie had Emily Blunt in the lead role.

(With ANI inputs)

