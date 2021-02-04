'Broke Down On The Sets': Parineeti Chopra Shares Experience Of 'The Girl On The Train'

Actress Parineeti Chopra who recently treated fans with the trailer of her upcoming film The Girl on the Train opened up about her experience of shooting the film. During a recent interaction with Mid-Day, the actress shared that she always wanted to break her bubbly image, and nothing best that doing this film could have helped her. Delivering a gritty performance as an alcoholic who inadvertently gets involved in a missing person case, the actress confessed that playing the character of Meera in front of the camera was not easy for her. She mentioned that she had to go through past traumatic memories in order to pull off the character.

Parineeti Chopra shares experience of shooting The Girl on the Train

Elucidating about the same, the actress said that she does not remember the number of times she broke down on the shooting set because she was constantly revisiting old memories that she had buried deep in her mind and heart. The forthcoming film is the Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins’s 2015 bestseller of the same name. Apart from Parineeti Chopra, the Netflix film also features Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Goes WOW On Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' Trailer

Read: Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' New Poster Out; Trailer Release Date Announced

Confronting the long lost memories was not less than a nightmare. The Jabariya Jodi actress revealed that when she went through the script of the Ribhu Dasgupta-directed psychological thriller, she immediately understood that it was one of those films that would take an emotional toll on her. Refraining to share the deep buried secrets from her life, the actress admitted that she never wanted to face those incidents again.

Continuing, she also revealed that somewhere she knew that to get into the layer of the character, she will need to dig deep into her past and confront the pain that she had gone through earlier. At last, while concluding her experience of playing the character, the actress said that the film took her to hell and back because it constantly kept her on the edge and it wasn’t easy for her to get into that mode every time before every shot. In 2016, the novel was adapted into a Hollywood offering, featuring Emily Blunt.

Earlier, the actress shared her first look from the film along with the teaser. She will be seen playing the role of Meera Chopra who gets obsessed with a couple whom she encounters during her train journey. The teaser gives a glimpse of the insight into the nail-biting act that Parineeti is set to bring to the small screen with her phenomenal acting. The blood trail clip also shows Parineeti traveling across various parts of the city as well as the train.



Read: Parineeti Chopra Unveils Intriguing Teaser Of 'The Girl On The Train', Drops Release Date

Read: Parineeti Chopra Hails Fan For Setting Up Pharmacy Store, Says 'we Need People Like You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.