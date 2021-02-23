Parineeti Chopra Reveals Playing Her Character In The Girl On The Train 'took Everything'

In a recent interview given to Mid Day, Parineeti Chopra talked about her character in The Girl on the Train, which is going to be streamed on Netflix on February 26. Parineeti discussed her character and the shooting process which was grueling in nature. Parineeti said she never wanted to leave the sets and go home until she got the character right.

Parineeti said that The Girl on the Train and Saina Nehwal's biopic 'took everything from me'. She said she was happy to give all her films that grueling shooting process because it makes her feel responsible for her character. To impress her director, Pareeniti did not go home until she got the scene right.

Parineeti, who has not been seen for a while since her last film which was in 2019, talked about not being able to show her real acting talent. She said she wanted to do a film like The Girl on The Train for a long time, but couldn't because she was reluctant to pick from the roles she was offered. She commented on the type-casting issue, as once you do something successful on-screen, people think about casting her in the same kind of roles because of which she was not able to show people that she could do different off-beat roles also. Parieenti also mentioned her role preferences and the roles she wanted to stay away from, especially those roles where people expect her to follow her on-screen stereotyped image.



Parineeti Chopra also shared a story on her Instagram, in which her fan recreated one of her looks in the film's poster and appreciated her effort.

The Girl on the train is a remake of a Hollywood film and is based on a book with the same name by a British author. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and the principal photography took place in London. The film is made under the banner of Reliance Entertainment and distributed by Netflix.

