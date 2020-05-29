Parineeti Chopra Pics That Will Give You Virtual Tour Of Australia, Take A Look

Parineeti Chopra is counted amongst the most talked about Bollywood actors. The Ishaqzaade girl always manages to make headlines either for her distinctive movie choices or unique taste in fashion. Next, to be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar, Parineeti is a true explorer by heart and loves travelling. Her social media is filled with some mesmerising pics of her gazing at the beauty of the world.

But one country specifically is very special for the Hasee Toh Phasee actor, and that is Australia. Parineeti Chopra's collaboration with Australia is not new, she is the first Indian woman ambassador for Australia tourism. Her association has been longstanding, and one can actually get a visual tour just by scrolling Parineeti Chopra's Instagram. Take a look

Parineeti Chopra's Unmissable Pictures From Australia

Pari at Ballarat Wildlife Park

In this Parineeti Chopra's Instagram picture, one can see the stunning actor super happy as she poses with numerous Kangaroos at the Ballarat Wildlife Park. The Ballarat Wildlife Park is situated near Melbourne and the unique trait about it is that is an interactive Wildlife Park, wherein one actually interacts with the animals and feel a little closer to nature.

Scuba Diving at Queensland

If you are a water baby and loves the ocean then a trip down under is a must. In this video by Parineeti looks elated as she explores Hamilton, Queensland. Not just that, the Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor also takes a dip into the ocean, by enjoying a scuba diving session in Queensland. The Hamilton island is known for its serene beauty, and it is truly evident from this Parineeti Chopra's video.

Penguin spotting

There's are few birds in this world, which are seen only at some specific zones, and spotting a herd of penguins is certainly a rare sight. In this Parineeti Chopra's Instagram picture, the actor looks spellbound and thrilled as witnesses a flock of penguins at Phillip Island in Australia.

Parineeti showing off her bating skills

Australia is famous for a variety of reasons but the most prominent one is cricket. The game of cricket is considered very important for the sovereign country, and Australian cricketers are highly popular across the globe. In this Parineeti Chopra's Instagram picture the Namaste England actor is trying her hand at cricket as she poses at Victoria ground in Melbourne, also called the hub of cricket.

