Parineeti Chopra Calls Her Brothers 'hooligans' Of The Family In Throwback Pic; See Here

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is counted amongst the most celebrated female superstars in the country. With her every movie, this Bollywood beauty proves her acting mettle. Some of her notable films include Hasee Toh Phasee, Ishaqzaade, Golmaal Returns, and Kesari. Parineeti Chopra is a complete family person, who loves to spend time with parents and siblings.

Talking about Parineeti Chopra's siblings, the actor shares a close bond with her two younger brothers Shivang and Saraj Chopra. On multiple occasions, the Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor has shared some adorable childhood pictures with her darling brothers. But one throwback picture on Parineeti Chopra's Instagram really caught our attention due to its interesting caption. Take a look.

Parineeti Chopra's throwback picture with brothers

On the occasion of rakhi in 2015, Parineeti Chopra took her Instagram to wish her brothers Shivang Chopra and Saraj Chopra with this adorable childhood picture. From this picture is evident, that Parineeti not only looked super-cute in her childhood days, but also the fact that she loves her brothers dearly and extremely attached to them.

The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor captioned it " as My babies!!! Hooligans in disguise :) ". From the caption itself, it is evident that Parineeti Chopra treats her brothers like her kids, and is quite protective about them. The Golmaal Again actor referred her brothers as Hooligans in her Insta post in a funny way, which means young kids who are troublemakers. Let us take a look at some more adorable pictures of the Chopra siblings.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has an interesting lineup of films in 2020, including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor. This will be Arjun and Parineeti's third movie together post Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. The actor is also really working hard to get into the skin of her character in Saina Nehwal's' biopic titled Saina.

Apart from these two, The Girl on the Train is also in the pipeline by Ribhu Dasgupta, which is based on a novel. The Bollywood diva certainly has her kitty pull in 2020, and sure has a pretty busy year ahead. However, the release dates of some of her films have been pushed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

