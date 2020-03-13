Parineeti Chopra's Best Pictures Which Were Part Of Popular Magazine Covers

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Kill Dill, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. The actor is also famous for her great fashion statement.

Not only is she papped constantly but the diva also gets calls to grace the cover of fashion magazines. Here we have compiled some of the best magazine cover photos of Parineeti Chopra. Read ahead-

Best Magazine Covers of Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is on the cover of Femina Wedding Times magazine. The actor has worn a shocking pink lehenga and heavy jewellery. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look and applied nude makeup.

Parineeti Chopra is on the cover of Femina Wedding Times magazine. The actor has worn a crème colour Indian gown, with heavy embroidery done all over it. She left her straight hair open, giving it a side partition and applied nude makeup with a dark maroon lipstick.

Parineeti Chopra is on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. She has worn a baby pink colour sleeveless frill dress. She has tied a big ochre colour belt at the york and a gold pendant. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look and applied nude makeup.

Parineeti Chopra is on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. She has worn a light blue crop top and a shimmery golden skirt. She left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. She has applied nude makeup with a dark maroon lipstick.

Parineeti Chopra is on the cover of Hello! magazine. She has worn a black colour maxi dress with a thigh-high slit on both sides. She has worn black heels and left her straight hair open and messy. She has applied nude makeup and has opted for a smokey eye look.

