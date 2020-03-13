Parineeti Chopra's Obsession With Printed And Lined Overthrows; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra’s style game is often defined by geometric and pattern style clothing. She does not fear from donning several styles of prints and lines in one outfit. Parineeti Chopra has donned several similar looking blazers, cardigans, and jackets which is restyled in different layers of basics and accessories.

Styling tips from Parineeti Chopra’s outfits in chequered, prints and lines

Parineeti Chopra wore a grey lined blazer set with a white basic top. She styled it with white Givenchy sneakers and messy hair. This look can be recreated for an afternoon meeting or business lunch. Like Parineeti Chopra, you can wear this outfit over white and black basic Ts to get the best look.

Parineeti Chopra wore another similar blazer print set. This time she donned for a shirt instead of a basic T. She wore big frame glasses with sleek hair. Similar to Parineeti Chopra, you can wear this style with a satin shirt with bow necks. One can replace the shirt with a bustier bralette. Create this look for an evening out with friends.

Parineeti Chopra wore another grey blazer. This time she donned a white casual T and denim high waist pants. Parineeti Chopra looked comfortable in this uber-cool look. Similar to Parineeti, you can wear this look with skinny or mom fit denim for a movie night with your loved one. Try wearing a high pony instead of wavy locks.

Parineeti Chopra wore a white and black irregular stripe cardigan over basic T. She styled it with bright yellow sneakers and long wavy hair. One can go for a monochrome look with this one. Wear a dark-toned denim pant to enhance the look in this outfit.

More prints and line looks on Parineeti Chopra's Instagram to take inspiration from

