Parineeti Chopra's Brilliant Roles In Her Rom-com Films; Find Out

Parineeti Chopra has been much adored for her roles in romantic films. She has proved her versatility time and again. Here we have listed down a few of her much acclaimed and celebrated romantic films that touched a chord with the audiences.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Most Beautiful Messy-styled Hairdo Looks; See Pics Inside

Ishaqzaade

Iszhaqzaade is loosely based on the enmities of political families. Parineeti Chopra as Zoya Qureshi belongs to a Muslim family when she gets conned by Parma Chauhan essayed by Arjun Kapoor. The two have a bid for their lives when Arjun Kapoor’s character actually falls in love with her. Parineeti Chopra’s character has a very interesting arc where she portrays the character of a naive girl in love as effortlessly as a strong headed woman who is ready to take on the world.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Styles Sneakers With A Pantsuit And The Results Are Impressive; See Pics

Hasee Toh Phasee

Parineeti Chopra’s role in Hasee Toh Phasee is that of a science nerd who borrows money from her family and elopes. She does this for her research project. When she is out of money and tries to do this for the second time, she falls in love with Arjun essayed by Sidharth Malhotra. Hasee Toh Phasee is a love triangle and Parineeti potrays this character with charm and maturity.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Parineeti Chopra in Meri Pyaari Bindu essays the role of Bindu. The strong, independent Bindu is all about breaking the boundaries that hold her back. Even though that boundary is her love interest himself. Her role in the film is all about getting second chances from her love interest essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also Read | Kesari' Was Parineeti Chopra & Akshay Kumar's First Film Together; Read More Trivia Here

Shuddh Desi Romance

Parineeti Chopra plays a girl-next-door kind in the film. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Namaste England

Parineeti Chopra’s character Jasmeet in Namaste England is married to Arjun Kapoor’s character Param. However, the two have different dreams and ambitions. Jasmeet leaves for England and tries to fulfil her long-drawn dream. However, the two find it too difficult to sustain their relationship as it is love VS career.

Also Read | Faraar From 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Has Arjun & Parineeti Showcasing Their Best Moves

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.