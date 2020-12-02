Parineeti Chopra Posts Pic Of Clear Sky, Asks Fans To Guess If It Has Any 'filters'

Parineeti Chopra seems to be busy enjoying the scenic beauty around her. In her recent Instagram post, the Bollywood actor shared a picture of the blue sky. She then went on to ask her fans if they would believe that the picture she shared is unfiltered. Take a look at what her fans had to say about it.

Parineeti interacts with fans through her Insta pic

Parineeti Chopra seems to be having a jolly time in London. The Bollywood actor recently took to Instagram and shared a new update about how she is spending her time in London. In this recent Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra has stretched her legs against the sky and has captured the blue sky and her feet.

Along with the picture, Parineeti Chopra asked her fans, “would you believe me if I said no filter? No filter”. Soon enough her fans flooded in with hundreds of likes and comments. While many fans chose to simply drop in a few heart emojis some answered her question. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram post and the subsequent comments here.

As mentioned earlier, Parineeti Chopra is keeping her fans in loop about her shenanigans in London. She is constantly providing updates on Instagram. She recently posted a picture of a coffee break and talked about how happiness lies in the “simple things”. Furthermore, she also posed on the streets of London in many causal looks. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s London vacay pictures here.

Moving on, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She starred alongside her Ishaqzaaade co-star Arjun Kapoor in the film. This film was directed by none other than Dibakar Banerjee. Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in the film, The Girl on The Train. The movie is an adaptation of mystery thriller novel of the same name written by Paula Hawkins.

The Girl on The Train was the best-seller novel of 2015. The Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt starred in the Hollywood adaptation of the film. The Bollywood adaptation will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary. This Parineeti Chopra starrer was completely shot in London and was supposed to release on May 8, 2020. But the release was delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

