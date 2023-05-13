Priyanka Chopra Turns Up The Glam Quotient At Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Engagement

Priyanka Chopra turned up the glam quotient at cousin Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement. For the ceremony, the actress wore a lime green ruffled saree with a matching corset blouse. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery. She let her hair loose and sported brown-tinted lips.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony kick-started with ardhas, and currently a dinner party is underway at Khapurthala House, Delhi. The couple has shared their first pictures from the ceremony in which they are twinning in traditional white ensembles. Sharing dreamy pictures, the actress wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!"

Soon after she shared the post, celebs flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Kapil Sharma wrote, "Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav. Lots of love n happiness always." Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations," followed by a heart emoticon.

Guests arriving at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Apart from Priyanka, designer Manish Malhotra and politicians Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were also spotted arriving at the venue. For the ceremony, Manish wore a black kurta paired with white pants and a black jacket. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann opted for traditional ensembles.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship timeline

The newly engaged couple first sparked the dating rumours when they were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai in March this year. Since then, the couple were spotted at several places across Mumbai and Delhi. Coming back to Priyanka Chopra, the actress arrived in Delhi this morning. She was spotted at the airport in a beige co-ord set and sunglasses. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Love Again. Next, she will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa and Heads Of State.