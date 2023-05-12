Inside Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Engagement Venue: Lush Gardens To Royal Interiors

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reportedly getting engaged in New Delhi on May 13. As per an ANI report, the venue for the ceremony will be Kapurthala House near Connaught Place. It is also being reported that around 150 people, including guests from political and film backgrounds will attend the ceremony.

About Kapurthala House

Located in the heart of New Delhi, Kapurthala House is the former residence of the Maharaja of Kapurthala. Currently, the building is used as a residence for the Punjab Chief Ministers whenever they are in the national capital region. Close to the popular Connaught Place, Kapurthala House is a beautiful property with lavish gardens and spacious indoors.

The Kapurthala House is located in one of the poshest areas of the national capital. Upon entrance into the building, one finds lush green lawns that stretch upto the main door of the venue. The lavish garden is filled with colourful flowers and trees that make up for a picturesque setting for intimate events, like an engagement. There is ample space for the guests to enjoy an evening with their loved ones.

Inside the Kapurthala House

The porch and the lawn of the Kapurthala House are a sight to behold. The interiors of the venue look like royalty. Since the building was a residence for the Maharaja, there is a lingering royalty about the venue. From priceless artefacts to classy and timeless furniture, Kapurthala House has it all.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Rumours of Parineeti and Raghav dating first started doing the rounds when the alleged couple was spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai in March. Since then, they have been spotted several times at restaurants, airports and most recently at an IPL match. Raghav is an Indian politician currently serving as the spokesperson and a National Executive member for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while Parineeti Chopra is a leading lady in the Hindi film industry. Raghav Chadha’s maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdev confirmed the news of the couple’s engagement. (all inline pictures from: @seheryberry/Instagram and @Hanspalofficial/Twitter)