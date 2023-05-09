Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha React To Paps asking Them 'shaadi Mein Bulaoge Kya?'

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are rumoured to be getting engaged on May 13. They were spotted at the Delhi airport, hours after they jetted off from Mumbai. They were greeted by paparazzi stationed outside the Delhi airport. One of the photographers asked them, "Shaadi me bulane wale ho?" (Will you invite us to your wedding). Parineeti and Raghav did not respond to the question but simply blushed.

Parineeti looked pretty in a traditional red ensemble, while Raghav wore a black shirt with white trousers. Parineeti's younger brother Shivang Chopra also accompanied the rumoured couple. It seems they arrived in Delhi ahead of the rumoured engagement.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha getting engaged on May 13?

As per ANI, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting engaged on May 13 in the national capital. Their respective families and close friends will be present at the ceremony. As per the report, the guest list includes over 150 people, consisting of celebs and politicians. However, Parineeti and Raghav are yet to confirm their engagement rumours.



More on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The rumoured couple is often spotted hanging out together in Delhi and Mumbai. They first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Since then, they have been snapped at various locations across Delhi and Mumbai. A few days ago, they were seen exiting a cafe after their dinner date. Parineeti looked pretty in a black-short dress, while Raghav donned a blue shirt and black trousers. Not to miss Parineeti's ring.

Before that, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted together in Mohali. They attended the PBKS vs MI IPL match in the city. Several videos from the match were doing rounds on the internet in which Parineeti and Raghav enjoyed the game from the stands and even waved to their fans who shouted 'Parineeti bhabhi'.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming films

Parineeti Chopra made her debut with YRF-backed Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Last, she was seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.