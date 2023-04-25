Parineeti Chopra Reacts After Paps Offer To Be 'ladkiwalas' At Her Rumoured Wedding

Parineeti Chopra's name has become synonymous with that of AAP MP Raghav Chadha, after whirlwind rumours of the two being romantically involved have been doing the rounds. Parineeti was asked about her potential marriage to the politician once again, as the actress arrived at the Mumbai airport. The paparazzi even joked around with the actress saying that they would be the 'ladkiwalas' at the wedding.

Paps joke around with Parineeti

Every Parineeti Chopra appearance in public sparks the same question time and again - that of the actress potentially tying the knot with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. The paparazzi are never slow to ask the pressing question to the actress who has often been found blushing at the queries. Her most recent appearance at the Mumbai airport, saw the paparazzi asking her questions about her alleged wedding once again. The paps are also heard joking around with Parineeti about how they would happily act as the "ladkiwalas" at the wedding even willing to have their sherwani's ready. The reference was made in context to the fact that Parineeti Chopra has spent several years in the limelight and has a long-standing association with the paparazzi.

Parineeti's reaction

Parineeti is known for her polite demeanour with the paparazzi. Even through recurring news and speculation pertaining to her love life and alleged future wedding to Raghav Chadha, Parineeti has kept her cool. This time too, Parineeti humoured the paparazzi as she rushed to enter the gates of the airport. She simply responded to the "ladkiwalas" comment with the statement, "tum log paagal ho chuke ho" which translated to 'you guys seem to have gone mad'. The actress, however, still posed for some pictures before she entered the gate.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai. She has completed filming for Chamkila in which she will play the role of Amarjot Kaur. Parineeti is currently filming for Capsule Gill co-starring Akshay Kumar, more details on which are yet to be announced.

