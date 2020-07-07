Parineeti Chopra Fumes At 'criminal & Heartless' Man Who Dumped His Mother In Telangana

Recently, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra reacted to the news of a man, who abandoned his octogenarian mother, Krishnamma, on the streets of Telangana and asked netizens to find the ‘criminal’. Expressing her anger on Twitter, Parineeti Chopra lashed out at the 'criminal son' and mentioned that he should be left on the roadside without food to make him understand what it feels like to be abandoned. Adding to the same, Parineeti Chopra demanded stringent punishment for the anonymous man. Take a look at the post:

As per reports published in a news daily, the woman, who was identified as Krishnamma, had some breathing issues when she insisted her family take her to hospital. However, instead of taking the woman to the hospital, her son and daughter-in-law dumped her on the streets after stopping the autorickshaw midway. The local authorities took charge of the situation and the victim was shifted to the local hospital on Monday. If the reports are to be believed, the woman was abandoned after she handed over â‚¹20,000 to her son and daughter-in-law, which she had saved by begging. Take a look at how netizens reacted:

The Victim says that her son along with her Daughter_InLaw has left her on the road side..., Thus I believe she should be ( Daughter_inLaw) punished aswell...

& I strongly believe this is not one case ,as India's Daughter_Inlaws

are the Villains of Old age Senior Citizens Life — Naresh (@DovariNaresh) July 6, 2020

Just not the criminal son. The daughter-in-law should be equally responsible. Both should be punished equally. — Aakshay-Eternal, immortal, indestructable (@kesarikashmiri) July 6, 2020

Parineeti on her work front

Currently, Parineeti is gearing up for her upcoming release, Saina. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame. Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the Bollywood remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train. The movie is the Bollywood remake of a much-acclaimed Hollywood film of the same name, which stars actor Emily Blunt in the leading role. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the much-anticipated film also stars Kriti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hyadri in prominent roles.

The actor also has Takadum in her kitty. Directed by Homi Adjainia, Takadum is expected to release in 2021. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor.

(Image credits: Parineeti Chopra Twitter)

