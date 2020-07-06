From 'Proper Patola' To 'Aate Jaate': When Parineeti Chopra Was Part Of Remix Songs

Parineeti Chopra is one of the well-known actors in Bollywood. She has impressed fans with several films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ishaqzaade, Kesari and many more. The actor has also been a part of some hit songs from her films that have turned into remixes. Some of the songs that have turned into remixes are Drama Queen, Aate Jaate, Ve Maahi and many more. Check out a few remix songs that star Parineeti Chopra.

Proper Patola

The remix song Proper Patola is from the film Namaste England that stars Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The song was originally composed by Badshah and crooned by Diljit Dosanjh & Aastha Gill. Proper Patola reportedly became an instant hit and was loved by fans and music lovers. However, the new remix of Proper Patola by DJ Yogii is sure to keep you grooving. Take a look at the remix song below.

Aate Jaate

The remix of Aate Jaate is a recreation of the iconic song by Maine Pyar Kiya that released in 1989. The song features Chopra & Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead and is from the film Golmaal Again (2017). The love song is crooned by Anushka Manchanda & Nikhil D’Souza and composed by Abhishek Arora & Samyukhta Narendran. Listen to the song below.

Ve Maahi

The song Ve Maahi is from the film Kesari that stars Parineeti and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The soothing song was originally composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Arijit Singh & Asees Kaur. The remix by DJ Notorious has garnered praise from music lovers and received over 16k likes. Watch the video below.

Drama Queen

The song Drama Queen is from the film Hasee Toh Phasee that stars Parineeti and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. Drama Queen is a complete party track that is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal & Vishal Dadlani. The remix of this song adds some more uplift beats making the song more catchy. Watch the video below.

