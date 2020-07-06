Parineeti Chopra's BTS Moments From Debut Song 'Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahin'; Watch

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin marked actor Parineeti Chopra's first venture as a playback singer from the 2017's romantic comedy, Meri Pyaari Bindu. The song is composed by the hit music composer duo Sachin-Jigar while its lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. The melody marks Parineeti's debut in playback singing and the actor herself had admitted that they've not used auto-tune for this song on her Twitter handle.

And this is how it happened!! Blessed. And -- NO AUTO TUNE ❤️🙏😎 #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin #MeriPyaariBindu pic.twitter.com/VERLD61GWr — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 26, 2017

The film version of Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin is a duet which is sung by the melodious Sonu Nigam alongside Parineeti. The song was released by Yash Raj Music in March 2017 and it instantly became a hit overnight. The slow-paced romantic number not only received critical acclaim for the actor's vocals but also for its composition and writing. The makers also released a 'making of the song' video to give everyone an insight into what went behind the scenes to put together the chartbuster song.

In the 'making of the song' video, Parineeti revealed that she belongs to a family of singers and expressed her excitement for finally getting the opportunity of singing her own song. For the unversed, the actor essayed the role of an aspiring singer in Meri Pyaari Bindu, so the makers decided to make the lead actor record some of her own songs in this romantic comedy. In the BTS video, Sachin-Jigar also revealed that Parineeti rehearsed for three months before finally recording the video because she wanted to give it her best. Check out the full video below:

Watch the music video of 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' below:

About 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'

Meri Pyaari Bindu is a romantic drama that starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti in the lead roles. The film released in 2017 and is directed by Akshay Roy while it's written by Suprotim Sengupta. The story of this romantic drama revolves around childhood friends Bindu and Abhimanyu who face friction when Bindu realises that she does not love Abhimanyu after being in a brief relationship with him. However. after getting famous, he decides to write a story based on his life. While the film received a mixed response from both critics as well the audience, it could not perform well at the box office either.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti has a couple of upcoming movies in her kitty. She will next be seen alongside her Ishaaqade co-star Arjun Kapoor in the black comedy film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film was scheduled to release on July 31, 2020, the release date of the film has been postponed by the makers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, Parineeti will also star in the titular role in the Saina Nehwal biopic.

