Parineeti Chopra Overjoyed As Rafale Jets Land In Ambala: 'Historic Moment For Hometown'

The first batch of Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on July 27, landed at the Ambala airbase on July 29, giving the country's air power a strategic edge over its adversaries in the neighbourhood. Actress Parineeti Chopra who has spent her entire childhood in Ambala was overjoyed to see such a “historic moment” for her hometown with the fighter jets passing by. The actress shared the video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which showed the Rafale fighter jets making a landing at the airstrip.

Parineeti Chopra hails Rafale fighter jets landing at Ambala base

While expressing her happiness over the same, the actress wrote that since childhood she has grown up hearing the Air Force jets crossing their hometown all her life, and now after seeing the video, Parineet called herself “proudly an Indian and Ambalian.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the arrival of the first batch of five Rafale jets at the IAF Station in Ambala through his tweet. PM Modi wrote couplets in Sanskrit lauding the new defense entrants. The couplets mean that there is no virtue like the defense of the nation. There is no fasting, Yagna like the defense of the nation. Earlier, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted to welcome Rafael and wrote that this is a glorious moment for the country. He tweeted a video of Rafael's landing and wrote that birds have landed on the land of the country.

Such a historic moment for my hometown. Grew up hearing the Air Force jets crossing our house all my life! PROUD INDIAN AND AMBALIAN🙏💕 #Ambala #AmbalaAirbase https://t.co/1mM0WGriyR — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 29, 2020

The first fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft arrived in India nearly four years after the two countries inked an inter-governmental agreement to supply 36 of the multi-role jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a Rs 59,000-crore deal. All 36 jets are expected to arrive in India by September 2022, for which the IAF has been reportedly undertaking preparations, including readying the required infrastructure and training of pilots. On October 8, 2019, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had received the first Rafale during his visit to the Dassault Aviation facility in Mérignac and performed a Shastra puja marking the aircraft with the auspicious symbol - 'Aum' with vermillion.

