Amul Celebrates Arrival Of Five Rafale Jets In India With Creative Topical

As the first five Rafale jets landed in India from France while being escorted by two SU30 MKIs, Amul India celebrated their arrival by dedicating its latest topical to the event. On the occasion of the first batch of Rafale jets entering India, Amul shared a unique animation showing the iconic Amul girl in the attire of Indian Air Force with a jet in the background that resembles the Rafales. The text on the image said “Jab we met in plane sight” implying India’s eagerness to meet the jets as they have now landed at Ambala airbase.

Internet users laud Amul’s topical

Amul India had shared the topical few hours before the touchdown on July 29 and the post has already garnered over 21.6 thousand likes four thousand retweets and comments. While the entire nation is eying the newest addition to the Indian Air Force, several internet users lauded Amul India for their innovation and ‘cute’ topical. One of the internet users also said “Welcome Rafale. Jai Hind”. Another user expressed that he is ‘happy’ with the company’s work and said on behalf of all Indians that he is ‘proud’.

We are very happy with your work Amul. We are proud of you. Love from ANDHRA PRADESH. Looking forward for your dairy farms in our states😊😊😊😊.

Jai hind 🇮🇳 — Tharun Redyy🇮🇳 (@RedyyTharun) July 29, 2020

Geet badi meethi hai , aur Tejaswi Aditya jaisa shandaar — Vinod DX9 (@VinodDX9) July 29, 2020

Rafale..abhi India mein aaya nahi aur Amul ki Ad mein aa bhi gaya...👌👌 — 🙏🙏 मंगल भवन, अमंगल हारी 🙏🙏 (@NAAGPURKAR) July 29, 2020

Our Amul girl welcome Rafael. Wahji kya batt ha.chene kee seenee parr sapp...............?ha — IndianI (@Shikhak68605731) July 29, 2020

Welcoming the Rafale jets landed at Ambala airbase on July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared a Sanskrit couplet lauding the new defence entrants. Highlighting their addition to enhancing the value of Indian airforce's defence prowess, PM Modi said the jets which will ensure the protection of Indian skies. Defence minister Amit Shah, Home Minister Amit Shah too welcomed the five jets which landed at Haryana's Ambala airbase after a 2-day journey from France.

