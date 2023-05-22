Parineeti Chopra Back To Work After Engagement With Raghav Chadha, Spotted At Airport

Parineeti Chopra returned to Mumbai. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress was spotted by the paparazzi as she made her way out of the airport premise. Parineeti received a warm welcome from her fans and even clicked selfies with them.

In the video, the Ishaqzaade actress sported a beige jacket paired with a white T-shirt and jeans. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses and a matching handbag. She further opted for a mid-partition hairdo to complement her outfit. While the actress walked towards her car, she was seen posing with the fans with a bright smile. The shutterbugs were heard asking Parineeti about her wedding plans, to which she did not respond. However, she expressed gratitude and thanked everyone for their well-wishes. She said, "Thank you guys, thank you so much for all your wishes." Check the video below.

Parineeti Chopra pens sweet note post engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in Delhi's Kapurthala House. The couple opted for a traditional Sikh ceremony during the engagement. Post her engagement, the actress took to her Instagram handle to thank everyone. She wrote, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

She further wrote, "We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti and Raghav." Check the post below.

Several celebrities attended the engagement ceremony of Parineeti and Raghav Chadha. They included Priyanka Chopra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Malhotra, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and more. Reportedly, the couple planned to get married in October 2023.