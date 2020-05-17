Parineeti Chopra Starrer 'Dawaat-e-Ishq' Melodious Jukebox Is A Must-listen

In 2014, Parineeti Chopra starred in YRF's Dawaat-e-Ishq helmed by director Habib Faisal of Ishaqzaade fame. Dawaat-e-Ishq is a romantic drama with an interesting story plot. Aditya Roy Kapur played the lead role in the movie as a popular restaurant owner and chef in Lucknow. Pari, on the other hand, essayed the role of an ambitious salesgirl, who makes a vicious plan to make her dreams come true by taking the wrong path.

Source: Biggest Bollywood Fan Instagram

Read: Parineeti Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Jabariya Jodi's' Jukebox Is A Must-listen

Even though Dawaat-e-Ishq could not live up to its hype at the box-office, both the lead actors were highly lauded for their stupendous performances in the movie. Parineeti Chopra and Aditya, both worked very hard on their accent, and to pull off Hyderabadi and Lucknowite characters respectively. Fans were in awe of their chemistry on the silver screen. The music of Dawaat-e-Ishq was a massive hit. So let's take a look at the soulful jukebox of Dawaat-e-Ishq.

Parineeti-Aditya starrer Dawaat-e-Ishq Jukebox

Mannat

Source: YouTube

Mannat is a mesmerising track sung by musical maestro Sonu Nigam. Mannat is based on the Holi Party theme. Mannat features both Parineeti Chopra and Adi dancing on the song's quirky tunes. Mannat also marks the romantic angle between the lead characters of the movie.

Read: Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Kill Dil' Has Power Packed Jukebox That Will Pump Up Your Mood

Dawaat-e-Ishq

Source: YouTube

In this track, Aditya Roy Kapur's character tries to woo Parineeti Chopra in the movie. The title track was a smashing hit featuring numerous cuisines from the city of Nawabs Lucknow. Parineeti Chopra looked simply stunning in the foot-tapping track with a catchy hook-line.

Read: The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra's Brilliant Academic Record

Rangreli

Source: YouTube

Rangreli is a hit dancing number from the Habib Faisal drama movie. The song is showcased at the end of the movie. It is a celebratory track, which showcases the concept of happily ever after. Tons of background dancers are used in the song with shaadi band costumes.

Jaadu Tone Waaliyan

Source: Youtube

Jaadu Tone Waaliyan is a Sufi track, which showcases the chase sequence in the movie. Parineeti Chopra conned Aditya Roy Kapur and extracted a lot of money from him. In this Jaadu Tone Waaliyan, he tries to find Pari and get her back.

Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Has Had A Colourful Love Life, Check The List Of People He Has Dated Here

Shayarana

Source: Youtube

A melodious romantic track sung by RJ turned singer Shalmali Kholgade. Shayarana features the blooming romance between Karan Wahi and Parineeti Chopra in Dawaat-e-Ishq.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.