Aditya Roy Kapur Has Had A Colourful Love Life, Check The List Of People He Has Dated Here

Aditya Roy Kapur is an extremely good-looking Bollywood actor, who has had quite a controversial personal life. The dapper actor is always in the news for his relationships and love affairs, more than his movies. Even though the Bollywood journey Aditya Roy Kapur has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride, his personal life has been quite interesting. The actor has an enviable list of ex-girlfriends which will shock you to the core.

List of people Aditya Roy Kapur has reportedly dated

Ahana Deol

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ahana Deol first met on sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish. Wherein Aditya Roy Kapur was acting in the movie and Ahana Deol was assisting the maverick SLB. Reportedly, both got along really well with each other and that's where love blossomed between the two. If industry gossip is to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur dated Ahana Deol for four years, before the couple called it quits.

Rhea Chakraborty

Another Aditya Roy Kapur and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted at every event together. Papps captured them holding hands on various occasions after that. Both Rhea and Aditya Roy Kapur were VJ at one point of time in their respective careers. After dating for some time, the good-looking couple parted ways for reasons unknown.

Shraddha Kapoor

After featuring in the blockbuster film Aashiqui 2, the on-screen pair became a real-life couple. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry was the highlight of the film. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were one of the strong couples in Tinsel town. The much-in-love couple even appeared on a popular chat show on the small screen. Their romantic camaraderie was the talk of the talk. Both Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor were in a serious relationship for a long time until, before they called it quits.

Diva Dhawan

Currently, Aditya Roy Kapur is rumoured to be dating model Diva Dhawan. Quite often the lovey-dovey couple were clicked together outside some popular cafe and eatery joints in Mumbai. The duo is also rumoured to tie the knot in 2020. On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Malang opposite Disha Patani. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and is set to hit the theatres on February 07, 2020.

