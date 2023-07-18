Parineeti Chopra Wishes ‘Mimi Didi’ Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Unseen Photo

Parineeti Chopra shared a special wish for birthday girl Priyanka Chopra on her birthday. Sharing a photo from her engagement festivities, the actress also penned a note for the Fashion actress. The two sisters were caught in a candid moment in the photo.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41th birthday today (July 18).

Parineeti Chopra is Priyanka's younger cousin sister.

The actress made a haste appearance at her sister’s recent engagement ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra caught in sister-perfect moment

Parineeti Chopra exchanged rings with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on May 13. The elder sister to the bride-to-be, Priyanka made a short appearance at the celebration held in New Delhi. On the occasion of her 41st birthday, Parineeti shared an unseen photo from her engagement ceremony.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, the Ishaqzaade actress penned, “Happiest Birthday Mimi Didi…Thank you for everything you do”. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen fixing Parineeti's jewellery. Apart form Parineeti, other actresses like Anushka Sharma and her Aitraaz co-actor Kareena Kapoor also extended a wish for the Citadel star.

Priyanka Chopra attends Parineeti’s engagement

On May 13, Priyanka Chopra flew from the USA to New Delhi to attend the ring ceremony of Parineeti and Raghav Chadha. The actress attended the celebrations without her husband Nick Jonas or her daughter Malti Marie, and left soon after the functions wrapped up. The Citadel actress attended the ceremony in a green saree with a matching strapless blouse.

Sharing the photos from the event on social media, Priyanka congratulated her sister and would-be brother-in-law. She shared photos with her family members at the event. She also mentioned that she “cannot wait for the wedding’. Parineeti and Raghav are reported to get married in October this year.