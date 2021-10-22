Parineeti Chopra's B'day: Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Pen Wishes For The Actor; See Pics

Actor Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 33rd birthday today on October 22. After making her debut a decade ago alongside Ranveer Singh in Ladies vs Ricky Behl, the actor has delivered many masala hits including Ishaqzaade, Meri Pyaari Bindu, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar among others.

As Parineeti turned a year older today, many members of the film fraternity took to their social media handles to pen birthday wishes for the actor. From Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon to Athiya Shetty, 'Pari' is being showered with birthday love from a myriad of celebrities.

Celebrities wish Parineeti Chopra on her 33rd birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bhoot Police actor showcased his goofy self as he photoshopped himself alongside Chopra in a string of photos. For the caption, he wrote," Pari you travel the world and I travel with you in your heart. Happy birthday to the World Tourism Ambassador! You deserve the title."

Anushka Sharma also wished Pari by sharing the actor's photo on her Instagram story. "Happy birthday Parineeti! Wishing you love and light always", she wrote. Similarly, Kriti Sanon and Siddharth Malhotra also wished Pari through their Instagram stories. Sanon wrote, "Wish you all the happiness and success in everything you do Pari", while Shershaah star wrote," Happy Birthday Pari, always keep your 'hassee' and u never 'phasee'. Big love and hug. "

Other celebs, including Athiya Shetty, also shared a picture of Parineeti from one of her getaways. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Happy Happy birthday Pari!! Endless sunshine, sea and love for you". Anupam Kher also shared an adorable video singing "Happy Birthday' for Parineeti, to which the actress burst into fits of laughter. Reposting his video, Chopra wrote," The mad human who I LOVEEE".

The actor was recently vacationing in the Maldives with her family, flaunting photos of her scuba diving stints, underwater escapades in the midst of fish and water animals. Meanwhile, Chopra, who has had back-to-back films releases this year, was last seen in The Girl On The Train, streaming on Netflix. The film is a Bollywood remake of the Emily Blunt starrer, which in turn, was an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ @PARINEETI CHOPRA)