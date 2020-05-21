Parineeti Chopra's Best Fan Edit Illustrations On Twitter That Shouldn't Be Missed

Parineeti Chopra who has time and again made headlines for her spectacular performances in movies is one of the much-talked-about actors in the Hindi Film Industry. With every film, she tries to explore different genres, characters and proves her versatility. The stunning actor was last seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Unfortunately, the film failed to create any magic on the silver screen. But songs of the romantic drama were smashing hit.

However, loyal fans of Parineeti Chopra are beyond the box-office collections of her films, they appreciate her work irrespective of the fact how the film faired at the box-office. The Ishaqzaade actor enjoys a humongous fanbase on social media. Pari has a whopping 27.4 million followers on Instagram and 13.6 million on Twitter. Time and again her staunch supporters keep on surprising the actor with some adorable fan-edits. Talking about fan-edits, lets take a look at some of the best fan illustrations of Parineeti Chopra on Twitter

Parineeti Chopra's Best Fan Illustrations On Twitter

IF THERE WAS ANYTHING THAT I CAN BE 100% SURE ABOUT, IT WAS THE DAY THAT I DECIDED TO BE A #FAN OF YOU @ParineetiChopra ❤💯❤

You make my world #beautiful 😍❤💫 pic.twitter.com/xQotQ5Dd9X — Parineeti Illustrations & Edits (@Parillustration) June 8, 2018

A fan of Parineeti Chopra posted this really flattering tweet with Pari's illustration. The fact, that her fans are making an effort by creating illustrations is simply endearing. Especially the way, Parineeti Chopra's fan is inspired by her personality is truly commendable.

The things you are #passionate about, are not #random... They are your #Calling!!! @ParineetiChopra you're my greatest #Passion and being your fan is definitely my Calling!!! 💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/k8RrT2RnJp — Parineeti Illustrations & Edits (@Parillustration) June 11, 2018

Another tweet that caught our attention, was this one. Parineeti Chopra's fan on Twitter wrote that he/she is very passionate about being the Hasee Toh Phasee actor's fan. Also, the fact it's not random, and there's a lot of thought that went behind it.

They say: Be a girl with a #Mind, be a woman with #Attitude, and a lady with #Class...I say be @ParineetiChopra ❤️🌸😘 pic.twitter.com/QeeliZtzIz — Parineeti Illustrations & Edits (@Parillustration) June 18, 2018

This Parineeti Chopra's illustration will simply blow your mind. Her admirer not only praised Parineeti Chopra as an intelligent woman but also talked about her positive attitude and charming aura. The illustration itself is very beautiful and captivating, where Pari can be seen dressed in a gorgeous pink gown.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra had a super busy 2020 planned. As many of her upcoming movies are in the pipeline starting with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor. Then Saina, the most awaited biopic of the year. It is based on the life of Olympic medal winner and Padma Bhushan Awardee, Badminton player Saina Nehwal. Apart these, The Girl on the Train by filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta was also slated for release this year. However, the lockdown situation seems to have pushed the release of all these films ahead.

