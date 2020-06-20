Parineeti Chopra's Best Gifs From Her Super-hit Film 'Kesari' With Akshay Kumar

Parineeti Chopra, who is known for her bubbly personality and effortless acting skills, did her first-period drama in the form of Kesari. She shared screen space with mega movie star Akshay Kumar for the first time in the Anurag Singh film.

This Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar's movie did exceptional business at the box-office and earned a whopping ₹207.09 crores. Fans loved Parineeti Chopra so much in the film that her gifs from Kesari are currently making rounds on the net. Here is the compilation of best Parineeti Chopra gifs from Kesari.

Best Parineeti Chopra Gifs From Kesari

The Humble Bow

Parineeti Chopra played a young and vibrant Punjabi kudi in Kesari. The Ishaqdaaze actor in this gif is imitating Akshay's humble bow and gesture, which he did as soon as he saw Parineeti in the scene. Irrespective of the broom, he bows down and greets her. Parineeti (Jeevani) loved Akshay's mannerism and she replicates the moment in this viral gif.

Romance In The Air

In this war-action film, Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar play a romantic couple. This Parineeti Chopra gif is from one of the romantic scenes between the lead pair of the film. Wherein Akshay whispers something into Parineeti's ears and she giggles whole-heartedly.

Shy Smile

This is one of the most popular Parineeti Chopra's gifs. Here, the Ricky Vs Lady Bahl actor can be seen blushing as she smiles in a shy manner. Donning a traditional green Punjabi Patiala suit and handwoven purple dupatta, Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in this ethnic attire. Not to miss her gorgeous nose-pin.

Embarrassing Moment

The scene where Jeevani accidentally throws garbage on Havilder is one the major highlights of the Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar starrer. The aftereffect of this scene, wherein Akshay Kumar is drenched in dirt turned into a popular social media gif and is also used in funny memes a lot.

First Date

This is a highly adorable scene from the blockbuster movie, in which Halvider and Jeevani meet secretly for the first time. In this gif, Khiladi Kumar can be seen dusting off the stairs so that Parineeti can sit comfortably. A super-cute moment which makes Parineeti's character fall head over heels for Havildar.

