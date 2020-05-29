Parineeti Chopra-Nick Jonas & Other Popular 'Jija-Sali' Jodis In Bollywood

Bollywood is known for its starry lifestyle, complicated relationships, and special connections. From popular Nanad-Bhabhi jodi's, to Jija-Sali connections, the tinsel town is full of pairs you might not be aware of. Jija-Sali jodi's in Bollywood aren't much talked and lesser-known in comparison to other connections. So let's take a look at some famous Jija-Sali pairs on B-town you must know.

Famous Jija-Sali Jodi's in Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra-Nick Jonas

Source: Parineeti Chopra & Nick Jonas Instagram

The latest to join this list is Bollywood's stunner Parineeti Chopra and her globally famous Jiju' Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra shocked the nation when she announced her wedding to Nick Jonas a few years back. Both Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka irrespective of being paternal cousins share a very close bond with each other, and when PC married Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra got her superstar Jiju in the form of Nick Jonas. Parineeti Chopra was present at every single event of elder sister Priyanka's wedding and shares a great camaraderie with Nick Jonas as well. In fact, Hollywood's heartthrob Nick Jonas also danced on the tunes Parineeti Chopra's song Khadke Glassy to promote her film. Check out the video here.

Karisma Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

Another celebrated Jija-Sali Jodi one can think of in Bollywood is that of Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Karisma Kapoor and Saif are B-town's most popular Jija-Sali Jodi. The celebrated actors also often spotted on various occasions together. In fact, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have also romanced each other on-screen in Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain. Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also share a great bond with each other both professionally and personally.

Tanishaa Mukerji-Ajay Devgn

Tanishaa Mukerji and Ajay Devgn is also a super-fun Jija-Sali in Bollywood. The two treat each other as friends, Tanishaa is very close to Kajol and her kids. Tanishaa Mukerji also spends a lot of her time with Kajol and Ajay, on multiple family vacations, they all are clicked together. In a chat show, Tanishaa also revealed that Ajay actually made a lot of efforts to impress her so that, she can convince her mother for Kajol's and Ajay's relationship before their wedding.

