Get Style Tips From Parineeti Chopra To Style Those Light & Dark Combo Outfits

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Parineeti is also known for her great fashion sense.

Parineeti Chopra slaying in these bright coloured outfits

Parineeti Chopra is seen posing in the perfect combo coloured outfit. She has worn a white off-shoulder top with loose and flowy green colour shorts. She has worn white shoes and left her hair open, giving them a messy look. The actor has worn minimal accessories and natural makeup.

Parineeti Chopra donned an adorable bright colour outfit. She has worn a light denim shirt tied up and made into a crop top. Under that, she has worn a bright red mini skirt with aesthetic design. She has worn white shoes and left her hair open, giving them a messy look. The actor has worn minimal accessories and natural makeup.

Parineeti Chopra has worn a neon yellow net top, tucked inside her black colour three-fourth skirt. She has worn white colour heels and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. She has worn minimal accessories and natural makeup.

