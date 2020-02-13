Parineeti Chopra Shells Fashion Tips To Style Your Dark Coloured Outfits; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Parineeti is also known for her great fashion sense. Parineeti Chopra slaying in these dark coloured outfits is all the fashion inspiration you need today. Check it out-

Also Read | Here's How Parineeti Chopra Shared Her Concerns Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Parineeti Chopra slaying in these dark coloured outfits

Parineeti Chopra donned a jet black colour shimmery gown, with a turtle neck and full sleeves. She has given her hair a side partition and left them open. The actor applied nude makeup and smokey-eyes.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Knows How To Slay In White And Black Combo Outfits

Parineeti Chopra is seen posing in a dark olive green colour dress. The dress has a set collar with a deep V neck and full sleeves. The dress has a belt at the york and has frill below the york. She has worn brown heels and left her wavy hair open, with a side partition. She has worn minimal accessories and applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Loves Carrying Fanny Packs & These Photos Are A Proof

Parineeti Chopra has worn a top with multi-coloured dark shades and a black colour skirt. She tied her hair in a messy high ponytail and wore blue colour heels. She has worn minimal accessories and applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Parineeti Urges Fans To Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus Scare; Gets Unnecessarily Trolled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.