Kiara Advani's shirt in Maldives pic becomes talking point as she's snapped with Sidharth

Maldives has emerged as a hotspot for the celebrities of the film industry for their vacations in the last few months. It was no different on New Year, as couples, often called 'rumoured' for lack of confirmation, thronged to the scenic venue. One of them had been Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who made headlines with their ‘individual’ moments from their trip.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wear same shirt?

While Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra refrained from posting pictures together during their vacation, they were spotted returning together at the Mumbai airport. Interestingly, the latter’s shirt at the airport has become a talking point, as the Kabir Singh star apparently wore the same shirt in one of her viral pictures from the holiday. The partly transparent light yellow shirt seemed similar to the one in which Kiara flaunted her bikini body on a hammock.

Previously, a similar instance of Alia Bhatt wearing her Student of the Year co-star’s shirt had also gone viral as well when they were reportedly in a relationship.

Meanwhile, the rumoured couples' Maldives diaries were filled with numerous fun-filled moments. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoyed water slides and more. While the former indulged in underwater adventure, the latter struck a pose on the beach.

Kiara-Sidharth on work front

On the professional front, Sidharth and Kiara are working together for the first time on Shershaah, where the former plays former Army officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra. He recently signed a period action film Mission Majnu as well.

Kiar Advani was seen in Laxmii and Indoo Ki Jawani in recent weeks. She is also working on films like Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2 and Jug Jug Jeeyo.

