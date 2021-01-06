'Lucifer' Season 6: Which Episode Will DB Woodside Don The Director's Hat For?

Lucifer Season 6 has been a rage among fans of the series who are eagerly waiting for the next season of the show. The writer's room of the show has been tweeting subtle hints as to what fans can expect from the next season of Lucifer. Amid this, the makers announced that DB Woodside will be making his directorial debut for one episode on Lucifer season 6. The makers expressed their joy as they announced that DB Woodside will be donning the director's hat for an episode.

DB Woodside makes directorial debut with Lucifer season 6

What episode of Lucifer will DB Woodside direct?

According to a report by Express UK, it is expected that DB Woodside will be directing the eighth episode from Lucifer season 6. With this, the actor will be stepping into the director's shoes for the first time. The episode is titled Save the Devil, Save the world, according to the news portal. Aiyana White has written this episode and DB Woodside is all set to direct it. Reacting to the news, the actor tweeted “This is gonna be fun” and thus expressed his joy for directing an episode. The synopsis for the episode has not been revealed yet and fans would have to wait until the release of season 6 to welcome director, DB Woodside. The fans will also have to wait to know, why Lucifer needs saving in this episode as the title would suggest.

Happy to announce that I will be returning to Lucifer for season 6. Additionally, I will be directing an episode for our final season. ❤️This is a beautiful cast. We stand by each other. We fight for one another.



So... let’s get to work. ✊🏾#AngelTrainingBegins@LuciferNetflix — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) July 5, 2020

“Directed by DB Woodside.”



This is gonna be fun. 😈👼🏾 https://t.co/h5B06Cg8xc — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) January 3, 2021

I’m so so so so proud of you!!! You are gonna CRUSH it Deebs! 🎬👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Aimee Garcia (@Aimee_Garcia) January 3, 2021

The Lucifer showrunners have also expressed their joy for having DB Woodside on the director's chair. Along with the showrunners, a few cast members also tweeted for DB Woodside giving him their best wishes and saying that they are proud of him. Tom Ellis who plays Lucifer on screen also wrote a tweet for his on-screen brother congratulating him for his newest venture. He expressed how delighted he is to get back alongside him both on screen and behind the camera. Fans too expressed their utter joy for having DB Woodside on the director’s chair and tweeted good wishes for the actor.

Yes Brother...! Utterly delighted and excited to get back alongside you both in front of and behind the camera❤️#Lucifer ✊🏿✊🏼😈 https://t.co/F0S7qTng1h — tom ellis (@tomellis17) July 5, 2020

