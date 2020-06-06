Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Mother's Beautiful Paintings & Artwork Amid Lockdown; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra’s mother is an amazing artist. Parineeti Chopra recently revealed that her mother is using the time of the current lockdown to do the painting. The actor took to her Instagram and shared some of the best paintings done by her mother.

Parineeti Chopra shares her mother’s artistic gems

Recently, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra shared some of the finest paintings by her mother Reena Malhotra Chopra on her Instagram stories. She also tagged her mother’s account in the stories. Let’s take a look at the paintings by Parineeti Chopra’s mother

This painting by Parineeti Chopra’s mother has beautiful shades of green and orange. The view is of a forest. Beautifully painted trees and a river can be seen in the picture shared by Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra shared another city landscape done by her mother. In the picture, various objects like glasses, bottle, leaves, etc. are seen in beautiful colours.

This lovely painting is of mountain scenery. Parineeti Chopra’s mother has painted this beautiful sky by using different shades.

A lot of other beautiful paintings and artworks can be seen on her mother’s account. Parineeti Chopra’s shoutout to her mother’s beautiful art is surely going to make her mother an internet sensation. Here are some of the paintings done by Parineeti Chopra’s mother.

Parineeti Chopra’s photos

Parineeti Chopra is keeping her fans entertained during the lockdown by posting regular updates her lockdown life. She recently shared a picture on her Instagram where she showed her fans how she made a tripod out of regular household items. In her caption, she mentioned that this is the actual behind the scenes during the age of doing interviews at home. See the post here.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is all set to feature in Saina. The sports biopic is on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame as a successful Indian badminton player. She will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of The Girl On The Train. The movie will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also features Kriti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.

