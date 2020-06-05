Kim Kardashian And Kanye West To Live Separately Amid Lockdown To 'save Marriage'?

If the reports are to be believed, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West are going through a rough phase in their relationship, as they have reportedly decided to stay in different houses to spend some time apart till the lockdown is uplifted by the government. As per reports, things are tough between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as they have never spent so much time together due to their busy schedules and tours. Reportedly, Kim Kardashian considers her marriage with Kanye a huge success, as none of her sisters from the Kardashian-Jenner blended family is married.

As per reports, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been stationed at their plush LA home amid lockdown caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic with their four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Reports add that Kim and Kanye are alleviating the tension in their relationship by 'splitting their time between their LA home and Kanye's Wyoming ranch'. Reportedly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently on different pages and have been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil.

Kim celebrates Kanye's anniversary amid tension rumours

However, putting the rumours of escalating tensions between them to rest, Kim Kardashian, a week ago, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Kanye, celebrating her sixth anniversary with him. As seen in the picture shared, Kim Kardashian can be seen planting a kiss on Kanye’s cheek, while the latter smiles at the camera. With the picture shared, Kim wrote: “6 years down; forever to go. Until the end”. Take a look at the picture.

Kim Kardashian recently made it to the news when she took to her Twitter handle to offer monetary aid to a girl, who posted a picture of her injured face on Twitter. Reportedly, the girl was severely injured while standing in the street, filming a George Floyd protest in Louisville, Kentucky. The reality show star was disturbed by the picture, as the graphic image features a young woman with a chunk of flesh missing from her forehead and her left eye bruised and swollen shut.

Sharing the picture of the anonymous girl, Kim Kardashian said that it is heartbreaking to watch the girl in such a bad state. If the reports are to be believed, the little girl was shot with a rubber bullet at point-blank. Take a look:

This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it. pic.twitter.com/37zA65QXau — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2020

