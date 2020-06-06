Sonam Kapoor Says 'lounging On Bed' Is Her Favourite Thing Amid Lockdown, Shares A Picture

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood’s diva Sonam Kapoor has been quite active on social media while sharing pictures from her quarantine period. The actress who is spending her lockdown in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, recently shared a picture on social media while depicting the amount of time she spends by relaxing on her bed which she calls her favorite thing to do amid her quarantine.

Sonam Kapoor shares her favourite thing amid lockdown

The Dolly ki Doli actress shared a picture on her Instagram page where she can be seen sitting on her bed in a blue dress while looking away from the camera. While captioning the snap, the actress wrote that amid the lockdown, lounging on the bed has turned out to be her favorite thing to do these days.

Read: Deepika Padukone Awestruck By Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post, Fans Love Sweet Exchange

Read: Sonam Kapoor Or Katrina Kaif: Who Slayed The Corset Black Outfit Better?

Several fans of the actress left their comments under the picture as soon as she shared it on the video-sharing platform. Sonam who is known for her sartorial dressing sense was called “always adorable” by one of the users in the comment section. Another user eyed the dress Sonam is wearing in the picture and wrote that she wants it. Another user also expressed his love for the actress and her amazing outfit in the picture.

Earlier, the actress who has been on a throwback spree since the lockdown started, recently shared a stunning B&W picture of herself. Through the caption, Kapoor revealed, "I am a curious spirit child. Who fell to earth through a crack of lightning." Sonam further wrote, "But God so kind and merciful sent old souls to guide me home." In the picture shared, Sonam K Ahuja looks pretty in an ethnic suit, with a huge pair of danglers. Not to miss the sleek hairstyle that glams up her look. Sonam's post hit a staggering number of likes in no time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Aisha actress was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Tips On How To Be Environment-friendly On World Environment Day

Read: When Salman Khan Wiped Sweat Off His Face With Sonam Kapoor's Designer Dupatta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.