Masaba Gupta Reveals How She Balances Work Schedule And Personal Life Amid Lockdown

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The fashionista aptly uses social media to update her fans regarding her brand. Recently, she took to Instagram revealing how she catches breath in between calls and photoshoots.

ALSO READ| Masaba Gupta Shares Stunning Throwback Pic At Heavenly Location, Calls It 'a Memory'

The picture shared by Masaba Gupta on her story features a laptop which is placed towards the left corner of the screen. While an Asthma inhaler is kept on the right corner. Masaba Gupta went on to write, “How to catch a breath in between calls and a photoshoot”. The picture indicates how even amid the hectic schedule during the lockdown, she is trying to manage her health and balance work too. Masaba Gupta was seen setting an example about how relaxation and taking breaks while working is beneficial for a productive outcome.

Have a look at Masaba Gupta’s story here:

ALSO READ| Masaba Gupta's Rumored BF Satyadeep Misra Shares Sneak Peek Of Her 'work From Home' Scene

Not only this, but the fashion designer also introduced her new fragrance line to her fans via her Instagram stories. Masaba Gupta’s new fragrance line contains 6 variants which generally girls will associate with. She was seen explaining how each perfume and its aura reminds her of something from her life. Starting with Burn Babe, she added how it is an apt fragrance for those who are fierce and bold.

The second perfume, Wild for You, caters to those with a raw and authentic aura. While Spot On is for those who dare to be different and charismatic. Moving further, Croc n Roll are for moody people and Free Spirit for those who are adventurous. Lastly, Uptown Girl is for the ones who aren’t afraid to sway.

ALSO READ| Amid BLM Protests, Masaba Gupta Posts Old Video Of Sir Viv Richards Talking About Racism

In other news, Masaba Gupta is going to feature on a Facebook live session today with Raj Nair. The update of this digital session was also shared by her on her Instagram story. Previously she was judging the MTV’s reality modelling show, Supermodel of the Year. The format of the show features all the judges grooming the selected models who give tough competition to each other to survive in the show. Along with Masaba Gupta, the show also featured Milind Soman, Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar and Ujjwala Raut as the judges.

ALSO READ| Masaba Gupta Shares Throwback Picture Of Neena Gupta To Wish Her 'Happy Birthday'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.